Tracklist:

01. Gloomy Alice And Sinister Jack (theme)

02. Fooling All We Can Expect

03. Prozac Doesn’t Protect Us Anymore

04. Find Peace In Self Harming

05. Alice Contemplates Her Blood Flowing Under The Razor Blade

06. Blood Soaked Kiss (pain Dividing)

07. The Soporific Effect Of Deliverance Stuns Out Dark Desires

08. Grim Monotony In The Hazy Mind Of Jack

09. We Share The Same Wish

10. And All Those Silences Remain

11. They Decide To Accept The Invitation

12. Hand In Hand, They Are Waiting

13. Memories And Regrets Floats In A Desolated Place (called Heart)

14. And The Time Goes By.... Death’s Approach